Rainbow Six Siege celebrates Halloween with puppets

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six: Siege will be celebrating Halloween in a slightly unusual style. For this years' event, the cast will turn into Muppet-like puppets, where they will fight to gather as much candy as possible across a new map and game mode, called Sugar Fright.

The new game mode coming for this Halloween event will feature respawns for the first time in Siege history, where players will have to eliminate the puppet Operators, and then collect the candy they drop to score points, in the hopes of victory. The first team to rack up 50 candy will win the game.

The event will also feature 30 new cosmetics for fans to get their teeth stuck into, including exclusive items for Zofia, IQ, Goya, Nomad, Capitão, Thermite, Frost, Pulse, Ela and Castle that takes their puppet skins from Candy War and brings them to main game modes. Some of these items can be earned through in-game challenges, but all are purchasable with R6 Credits or Renown.

