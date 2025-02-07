Rainbow Six: Siege 2 rumoured to be revealed at Six Invitational 2025

HQ

Considering Rainbow Six: Siege is one of the longest-running current live-service behemoths, albeit still a very successful one, it's of no surprise that Ubisoft has been exploring ways to update and bring the title into the modern day of gaming. As we near the game's 10th anniversary, a new rumour has begun circulating that at the Six Invitational 2025 tournament that is ongoing, Ubisoft will eventually reveal a successor project many are dubbing Rainbow Six: Siege 2.

This comes from Rainbow leaker X user fraxiswinning (and reported on by The Game Post), who states that the game has long been referred to as "Modernized Siege" as its project name by Ubisoft but was recently updated to "Siege X" instead. This project is supposed to be offering a graphical enhanced end-product that runs on an engine that has been overhauled.

While this is all a rumour currently and should be taken with a lot of caution until Ubisoft makes any official announcement, the leak does say that the game will be revealed at the SI 2025 keynote that will happen towards the end of the tournament around February 14-16 and that it could arrive as soon as mid-2025, sometime around the second season of the current game's tenth year.

The leaker also claims that Year 10 Season 1's Operator is known as Rauora and that the season is codenamed Curtain. They don't share anything about the second season of the year, but do claim that Season 3 will be known as Heist.

Do you think a Siege successor is a good idea?