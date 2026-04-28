esports
Rainbow Six: Siege X
Rainbow Six Salt Lake City Major 2026: Here are all 20 confirmed teams and the current seeding
The major event will kick off on May 8 and see many of the best teams from around the world in-attendance.
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It's almost time for the first Major in the 2026/27 Rainbow Six: Siege X competitive season, as the qualification process has concluded and now we know the 20 confirmed teams who will be travelling to the United States to face off in the Salt Lake City Major.
Happening between May 8 and 17, the tournament features three phases, the first of which is an eight-team GSL Stage format, which will eliminate four squads and see the other four progress to the 16-team Swiss Stage, which itself will whittle down the competition to only eight Playoffs rosters. While we won't know the Playoffs teams for a little while, we do know the GLS and most of the Swiss organisations.
Salt Lake City Major GSL Stage teams:
- Daystar
- EDward Gaming
- Enterprise Esports
- Four Angry Men
- LOS
- Shopify Rebellion
- Team Falcons
- Wolves Esports
Salt Lake City Major confirmed Swiss Stage teams:
- G2 Esports
- Virtus.pro
- Twisted Minds
- Five Fears
- Wildcard
- DarkZero
- Furia
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- FaZe Clan
- CAG
- Weibo Gaming
- All Gamers
What are you expecting from the Salt Lake City Major?