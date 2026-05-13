Rainbow Six Salt Lake City Major 2026: G2 Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and DarkZero confirmed for playoffs

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As we mentioned yesterday, we were right on the cusp of a big day at the Rainbow Six: Siege X Salt Lake City Major, as a bunch of teams would be confirmed for the playoffs portion of the event and an additional array would be eliminated before we reached today's (May 13) proceedings. To this end, three more playoffs spots have been filled and three more teams have been knocked out for good.

After defeating Virtus.pro, G2 Esports has been confirmed for the playoffs. Likewise, following overcoming Enterprise Esports, Shopify Rebellion will advance, and after beating Wildcard, DarkZero will move onwards too.

On the other side of the table, after being defeated by Team Falcons, Ninjas in Pyjamas' tournament run is over. The same applies to All Gamers after losing to Five Fears, and LOS who failed to overcome Weibo Gaming.

This means that for the Swiss stage of the tournament, there are three matches left to be played, featuring six teams, where everything is on the line. The three victors will advance to the playoffs while the losers will be knocked out too. With this in mind, the fixtures for May 13 can be seen below.



Virtus.pro vs. Team Falcons



Wildcard vs. Five Fears



Enterprise Esports vs. Weibo Gaming



Who do you expect to advance to the playoffs out of these six teams?