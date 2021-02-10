Rainbow Six Quarantine will reportedly release before September 30

You're watching Advertisements

Rainbow Six Quarantine, a title that has largely been steeped in mystery, will reportedly release before September 30, 2021. This information was confirmed by Ubisoft within its recent Q3 earnings calls, but no further information on the shooter was provided. The game, if you recall, was initially given a launch window of 2021, but it was later delayed in October 2020 until at least Q2 2021, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

During the earnings call, the game's name was also brought up as a point of discussion, likely due to its unintended relation to the ongoing pandemic. CEO Yves Guillemot responded to this by saying: "It is something we are evaluating and we will see what comes in the future on that product."

It appears then that a name change could indeed be on the cards for Quarantine.

