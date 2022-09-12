Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta starts today

The Closed Beta for Rainbow Six Mobile is officially starting today, with Ubisoft giving interested fans a chance to dive into the game in selected regions.

As was originally made clear during the Ubisoft Forward over the weekend, the beta period will only be available for players in Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India, and will also only be accessible to Android devices.

In terms of whether Apple devices will soon be supported, all that was mentioned in the game's Google Play Store listing was, "We plan to support more device models in the future. The mobile devices in this test do not represent the final list of devices for launch."

You can read our prior impressions of Rainbow Six Mobile here, and can check out a trailer below.