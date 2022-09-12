Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Beta starts today

You can register to participate now, but only in partaking regions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Closed Beta for Rainbow Six Mobile is officially starting today, with Ubisoft giving interested fans a chance to dive into the game in selected regions.

As was originally made clear during the Ubisoft Forward over the weekend, the beta period will only be available for players in Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India, and will also only be accessible to Android devices.

In terms of whether Apple devices will soon be supported, all that was mentioned in the game's Google Play Store listing was, "We plan to support more device models in the future. The mobile devices in this test do not represent the final list of devices for launch."

You can read our prior impressions of Rainbow Six Mobile here, and can check out a trailer below.

HQ
Rainbow Six Mobile

Related texts



Loading next content