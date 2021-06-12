Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six: Extraction
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Rainbow Six: Extraction will launch this September

We also got a reveal and a deep dive trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Ubisoft has just given us the first glimpse at its upcoming cooperative shooter set in the Rainbow Six universe at the Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021. Known as Rainbow Six: Extraction, the game will take operators from Rainbow Six: Siege and pit them against a seemingly alien biological life form that is consuming the world. Through teamwork and stealthy strategic gameplay, operators will have to eliminate the hostile lifeforms to complete a variety of objectives in an effort to fight back against the growing living nightmare.

As for when we'll be able to get our hands-on this new experience, that uses the same engine and mechanics as Rainbow Six Siege, the reveal trailer (which you can see below) has stated that the game will in fact be arriving on September 16 on PC, Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

You can also catch the deep dive trailer below, which shows a deeper look into the game, or check out our preview over here.

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy