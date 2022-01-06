Cookies

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Rainbow Six: Extraction will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

Rainbow Six: Siege will also be joining the service, with Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox in the future as well.

With only two weeks to go until launch, Ubisoft has now revealed that its upcoming cooperative tactical shooter, Rainbow Six: Extraction, will be landing on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one (January 20).

Revealed in a blog post, it has also been noted on the same day, Rainbow Six: Siege will also be coming to the service, giving fans a double-dose of tactical shooters.

With this in mind, it might not surprise you to hear this, but it has also been revealed that Ubisoft is also intending to bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox in the future. The exact release date for this has not been mentioned, but it was noted by Ubisoft on Twitter that this will be coming as a "separate subscription from Game Pass", and that we should keep an eye out for more news on this matter.

Rainbow Six: Extraction

