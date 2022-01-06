Rainbow Six: Extraction will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

HQ

With only two weeks to go until launch, Ubisoft has now revealed that its upcoming cooperative tactical shooter, Rainbow Six: Extraction, will be landing on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one (January 20).

Revealed in a blog post, it has also been noted on the same day, Rainbow Six: Siege will also be coming to the service, giving fans a double-dose of tactical shooters.

With this in mind, it might not surprise you to hear this, but it has also been revealed that Ubisoft is also intending to bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox in the future. The exact release date for this has not been mentioned, but it was noted by Ubisoft on Twitter that this will be coming as a "separate subscription from Game Pass", and that we should keep an eye out for more news on this matter.