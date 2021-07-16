English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six: Extraction

Rainbow Six: Extraction delayed to January

Ubisoft must really hate September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We hadn't heard a peep besides delays from Rainbow Six: Extraction since it was unveiled when Ubisoft gave us a bunch of details in June, so the fact that we were told the game would launch on September 16 was quite a pleasant surprise. Was is a key word here.

Ubisoft tells us that Rainbow Six: Extraction has been delayed to sometime in January 2022 to "take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves". The good news is that we're also told more information will be shared very soon, which hopefully means a more detailed explanation of why the developers suddenly need four extra months.

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy