Rainbow Six: Extraction delayed to January

We hadn't heard a peep besides delays from Rainbow Six: Extraction since it was unveiled when Ubisoft gave us a bunch of details in June, so the fact that we were told the game would launch on September 16 was quite a pleasant surprise. Was is a key word here.

Ubisoft tells us that Rainbow Six: Extraction has been delayed to sometime in January 2022 to "take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves". The good news is that we're also told more information will be shared very soon, which hopefully means a more detailed explanation of why the developers suddenly need four extra months.