Rainbow Road confirmed for Mario Kart World

​According to a now-removed graphic from Nintendo's Korean website, the iconic Rainbow Road track is set to return in Mario Kart World. The image suggests that Rainbow Road will be elevated and located centrally on the lower half of the new open-world map, potentially accessible via connecting pathways.

Other confirmed tracks include Mario Bros. Circuit, Shy Guy Bazaar, Wario Stadium, and Peach Stadium. Fans are actively piecing together the entire map ahead of the game's release on June 5, 2025. Nintendo plans to host a special Mario Kart World Direct later this month to provide more details. ​

What other tracks are you hoping to see in World?