Netherrealm Studios released a new gameplay trailer focusing on Rain, showing off some of his moves, combos, and even a fatality. As the name implies, his gameplay is mostly based around water and some lightning, with some cool effects.

Rain is one of the three characters for Kombat Pack 2, joined by Milenna and Rambo, although he can also be purchased as a single character. Kombat Pack 2 will be available on November 17 on all the game's platforms.