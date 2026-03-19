Rain delays start of the Miami Open, stacked schedule on Thursday for ATP and WTA

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Rains have delayed the start of the Miami Open, forcing to push most of the games on Wednesday in the outdoors hard court competition, and creating a stacked schedule on Thursday, with all round of 128 games (the first proper round of the tournament) to be played for men's and women's singles.

During Thursday, all courts will be used for 24 ATP matches, starting at 10:00 AM local time, or 15.00 CET, 14:00 GMT. Matches starting at that hour include Rafael Jódar vs. Yannick Hanfmann, James Ducksworth vs. Roberto Bautista or Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Mariano Navone.

Thursday games also include games with Grigor Dimitrov, Reilly Opelka, Matteo Berrettini, Marin Cilic, Hubert Hurkacz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The highlight will be Joao Fonseca vs. Fabian Marozsan (not earlier than 18:10 CET), which will decide the rival for Carlos Alcaraz on Friday or Saturday.

The same happens with WTA, which was scheduled to start earlier than men's draw, but only seven games from round of 128 have been played already. Matches on Thursday at 15:00 CET include Paula Badosa vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich or Eva Lys vs. Yulia Starodubsteva. Most of Round of 64 games, the first one with seeded players, will be played Friday... if rain slows down today.