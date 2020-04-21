Cookies

Railway Empire

Railway Empire Switch release date confirmed via new trailer

After a delay, we can now expect the Switch version of the game to land in just a couple of months.

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Independent Arts Software announced today that the Nintendo Switch version of Railway Empire will be released on June 19 (after its original planned launch in February). The game originally released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in early 2018 and soon you'll be able to take your railway business with you everywhere you go via the Switch.

This version of the simulation title will include the base game and three previously released DLCs (Mexico, Crossing the Andes, and The Great Lakes) and other DLCs such as Germany, France, and Great Britain & Ireland can be purchased separately via the eShop.

If you want to know about the game, you can check our review. In the meantime, you can watch the new trailer (with the updated date but not much else) below.

