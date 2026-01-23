Rail fracture likely preceded deadly train crash in southern Spain, investigators say

HQ

A fracture in the rail likely occurred before the high speed train derailed in southern Spain last weekend, investigators said on Friday, offering an early clue into one of Europe's deadliest rail disasters in recent years.

The crash happened on Sunday near Adamuz, in the province of Cordoba, when an Iryo high speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming Renfe service. The impact killed 45 people and left dozens more injured.

CIAF is the body that investigates train accidents like the one in Adamuz // Shutterstock

According to a preliminary report by Spain's rail accident investigation body CIAF, evidence suggests the rail broke before the Iryo train passed over the section, triggering the derailment. Investigators stressed that the exact cause of the fracture has not yet been determined and that no possibilities have been ruled out.

The report said inspectors found uniform notches on several wheel treads on the right side of the Iryo train. The damage is consistent with wheels striking the top of a rail and appears to match marks found on the fractured track.

CIAF added that similar wheel damage was detected on other trains that had passed through the same area prior to the crash. The findings remain preliminary and will need to be confirmed through further technical analysis...