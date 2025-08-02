Ragnok ErgoStrike7

HQ

The humble mouse has been a cornerstone of computer interaction for decades. From basic clickers to vertical grips, trackballs to joysticks, we've seen it all. But now, Ragnok has decided to go full action hero with mouse design, launching a bold fusion of ergonomics and testosterone in the form of a gun-shaped mouse. The ErgoStrike7 might be the funniest, coolest, or at the very least, the most original thing to hit the mouse market in a long time.

The ErgoStrike7 arrives in a sleek black box, with a glossy, oversized product image stamped on the front. The back features another large image and a rundown of its features. The sides are clean, adorned only with a few punchy slogans: no clutter, no nonsense.

Lift the lid and you'll find a black envelope containing legal docs and swappable protective pads for the mouse's underside. Beneath that, the ErgoStrike7 is snugly packed in a black plastic shell. A separate cardboard box, styled like a magazine clip, holds the charging and connection cable with an adapter. Hidden inside the mouse itself is a Bluetooth receiver, accessible via a hatch on the bottom.

This is an ad:

This mouse doesn't just look wild, it's built to satisfy even the most demanding users. The metal trigger acts as the left mouse button, while the right button is cleverly tucked underneath it. The scroll wheel and its associated third button sit flush with the trigger on the left side of the grip. Just below that, you'll find a standalone "Fire" button (which acts as a double-click), plus forward and back buttons, all clearly designed for right-handed use only.

Both sides of the barrel are lined with stylish RGB strips that shift colours. On top of the barrel sits a three-mode switch for the mouse's most unique feature: the striker. This mechanism can be set to fire in slow bursts, rapid fire, or be disabled entirely. A rubber silencer is included to dampen the striker's click-clack if the constant firing gets too loud. Despite the physical tapping, the mouse remains stable, and your aim won't suffer even with the trigger held down.

There's no denying the striker adds a visceral punch to FPS gameplay, helping you sink deeper into the action. But even with the silencer, the noise is distracting and becomes exhausting quickly. The firing speeds aren't dramatically different, and it's a missed opportunity that one mode isn't semi-auto or a short controlled burst. Even more disappointing: the striker doesn't sync with in-game shooting, it just fires at a constant rate, regardless of what's happening on screen.

And while the striker's movement is limited to a small rear-mounted block (not the whole slide), it does come with Lego-compatible studs. So yes, you can attach a Lego figure to bounce along with your virtual gunfire. Why not? A limited-edition minifig in the box would've been the cherry on top.

This is an ad:

All buttons, lighting effects, and polling rates are fully customisable via downloadable software. Built with FPS games in mind, the ErgoStrike7 runs on Pixart's PAW 3395 optical sensor, tracking up to a blistering 26,000 DPI. The rechargeable 1000 mAh lithium battery delivers dozens of uninterrupted gaming hours, depending on your settings. Connectivity options include wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4G wireless, making it compatible with PCs and consoles alike.

Thanks to its upright, pistol-style design, the ErgoStrike7 offers a solid grip, with your hand resting comfortably on the base extension. Despite a slightly plasticky feel, the build is sturdy and seems ready for heavy use. The trigger mechanism feels a bit delicate, though it doesn't have much room to move. The other buttons are crisp and well-made.

Your index finger naturally lands on the trigger, but the right mouse button below it may end up under your middle finger's second joint, not ideal for quick, precise presses. The scroll wheel and its buttons are operated by the thumb, which feels a bit awkward. The thumb also has to stretch to reach the "double" button after the scroll wheel, making it less suitable for fast-paced action.

After decades of using traditional mice, the ErgoStrike7 takes some getting used to. The new grip and finger positions feel clumsy and uncertain at first, not great for twitchy FPS gameplay, but after extended use, things start to click. The ergonomic shape supports your hand well, the buttons are responsive, and the sensor is razor-sharp, making overall use surprisingly pleasant. Still, the striker — the mouse's headline feature — feels half-baked. It's fun and attention-grabbing for the first ten minutes, but its loud, distracting nature means you'll likely switch it off unless you're playing a very specific kind of game. The concept is hilarious, but the target audience is niche, which sadly leaves this otherwise high-quality device lurking in the shadows of mainstream appeal. That said, hats off for originality and for putting player comfort front and centre.