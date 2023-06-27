Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Raging Bytes

Raging Bytes offer zombie adventures and beautiful pixels

One of the most appealing post-apocalyptic worlds we've ever seen.

It seems like the gaming community can never get enough zombies, but at least Raging Bytes is bringing something new to the table. Here we wake up at the hospital as police officer Ben, just to find out there's been a zombie outbreak.

Perhaps not the most original setup for a zombie adventure, but this one is made according to the core principles of Japanes RPG's with turn based battles. All with beautiful pixel graphics, making it look like something from the late Super Nintendo era.

Sounds great, doesn't it? So when can you play it? Today actually, and for most formats as it is has now (June 27) been released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the release trailer below.

