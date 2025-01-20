Raging Bull, Taxi Driver writer praises AI

HQ

Paul Schrader, the writer behind Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, and more has praised the use of ChatGPT. While AI remains controversial, especially when related to creative fields such as screenwriting, Schrader has often been one to defend the technology.

In a new post on Facebook, Schrader laid out his argument. "I just sent ChatGPT a script I'd written some years ago and asked for improvements," Schrader wrote. "In five seconds it responded with notes as good or better than I've ever received."

"I just asked ChatGPT for 'an idea for Paul Schrader film,'" he continued. "Then Paul Thomas Anderson. Then Quentin Tarantino. Then Harmony Korine. Then Ingmar Bergman. Then Rossellini. Lang. Scorsese. Murnau. Capra. Ford. Speilberg. Lynch. Every idea chatgpt came up with (in a few seconds) was good. And original. And fleshed out. Why should writers sit around for months searching for a good idea when AI can provide one in seconds?"

There has been a push towards the use of AI in films and TV in recent years, with some pushing back, while others have decided to see what the technology can offer.

