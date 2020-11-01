Rage 2, Injustice 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are coming to PS Now

You're watching Advertisements

This Sunday marks the start of November, so Sony revealed the fantastic line-up of games PlayStation Plus members will get in PlayStation 5's launch month earlier this week. That's not the only service the Japanese company has that gets monthly updates, however, so now it's PlayStation Now's turn. These are the six games that will become a part of PS Now on November 3:



F1 2020



Injustice 2



Kingdom Come: Deliverance until May 3 2021



My Time At Portia



Rage 2



Warhammer: Vermintide 2



What do you think about the new inclusions?