English
Follow us
news

Rage 2, Injustice 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are coming to PS Now

November will add some very different games to PlayStation Now.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

This Sunday marks the start of November, so Sony revealed the fantastic line-up of games PlayStation Plus members will get in PlayStation 5's launch month earlier this week. That's not the only service the Japanese company has that gets monthly updates, however, so now it's PlayStation Now's turn. These are the six games that will become a part of PS Now on November 3:


  • F1 2020

  • Injustice 2

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance until May 3 2021

  • My Time At Portia

  • Rage 2

  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2

What do you think about the new inclusions?

Rage 2, Injustice 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are coming to PS Now


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy