Rage 2

Rage 2 and Absolute Drift are available for free on EGS now

Be sure to grab them fast though, as they are only free until February 26.

It's time to claim more free games on Epic Game Store. This week there are two titles available for EGS users, and these two are quite different.

First we have Rage 2, an action FPS developed by id Software and Avalanche Studios, which wasn't exactly our favourite, but still has some well designed weapons and creative gameplay in spite of having repetitive side missions and some glitches. It is still worth a check if you love shooting fun though, especially it's free to grab now.

Another title offered is Absolute Drift, as already shown in its title, you get to enjoy some drifting experience - with up to six cars to customise, three game modes to try and five Free-Roaming areas to explore. Since we've never tried this game before, we'd like to know your thoughts if you decide to give it a go. Leave us a comment.

These two titles can be found and claimed here until February 26.

Rage 2

