Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Raft

Raft is coming to consoles

And is getting a collection of plushies to celebrate the release of the final chapter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Developer Redbeet Interactive has announced that as part of its celebration of the ocean survival game, Raft, leaving Early Access and launching its "Final Chapter", it is now planning on bringing the game to consoles.

As said in a Steam blog post, we're informed that the team is working on a console edition, and that it aims to launch on as many platforms as possible, all while being "as good as the PC game," in both appearance and feel.

Due to this being the case, no release date for the edition has been announced, but to continue the celebrations, there is a new range of plushies available to grab if you so choose (with those being a Shark, Pufferfish, and the character Maya).

Raft

Related texts

0
Raft is coming to consoles

Raft is coming to consoles
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

And is getting a collection of plushies to celebrate the release of the final chapter.



Loading next content