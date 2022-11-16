Raft is coming to consoles

HQ

Developer Redbeet Interactive has announced that as part of its celebration of the ocean survival game, Raft, leaving Early Access and launching its "Final Chapter", it is now planning on bringing the game to consoles.

As said in a Steam blog post, we're informed that the team is working on a console edition, and that it aims to launch on as many platforms as possible, all while being "as good as the PC game," in both appearance and feel.

Due to this being the case, no release date for the edition has been announced, but to continue the celebrations, there is a new range of plushies available to grab if you so choose (with those being a Shark, Pufferfish, and the character Maya).