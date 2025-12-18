Rafael Jódar stuns top seed Learner Tien at the Next Gen ATP Finals: schedule for Thursday

HQ

The ATP Next Gen finals day 1 delivered big surprises, as the No. 1 seed Learner Tien, ranked 28th in the world, was stunned by the lower ranked player, Rafael Jódar (168th in the world), putting igher pressure on Tien for second day of the competition, which continues today Thursday. The final day of the group stage is Friday, semi-finals are on Saturday and the final is on Sunday.

Jódar saved four match points in a five set thriller, ending 1-4, 4-3(3), 1-4, 4-2, 4-3(4) on Wednesday after two hours. Tien is the only top 100 player in the competition, after the withdrawals of Joao Fonseca and Jakub Mensik.

Tien still has another chance against another Spaniard, Martín Landaluce, headlining the evening shift on Day 2, while Jódar could secure qualification for semifinals if he beat debutant Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

ATP Next Gen finals draw and schedule on Day 2 (Thursday December 18):



Prizmic vs. Engel: 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT



Blockx vs. Basavareddy: Not before 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT



Kjaer vs. Jódar: Not before 17:00 CET, 16.00 GMT



Tien vs. Landaluce: Right after the previous match

