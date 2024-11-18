Rafa Nadal still doesn't know if he will play Davis Cup quarterfinals tomorrow

HQ

Rafa Nadal made headlines last month when he announced his retirement from professional tennis. The 38-year-old Spanish tennis player has won 22 Grand Slams and 92 ATP titles, but has also suffered many different injuries that burdened his career, which will end in Davis Cup finals this week.

Tickets for Nadal's potential final professional tennis matches skyrocketed after the news broke, despite it is still unknown if he will actually play: Davis Cup is not an individual competition, but a nation's competition (something akin of a 'World Cup of Tennis'), with over 150 countries taking part each year.

This week, in Málaga, Spain, the finals are taking place, with eight teams, including last year's winner Italy and runner-up Australia. Spain's first match is tomorrow Tuesday, at 5 PM CET (4 PM in UK time) against Netherlands. If they succeed, they'll face either Germany or Canada on Friday. The final is Sunday, November 24.

Rafa Nadal is training for Davis Cup, but he is not sure if he will play

The Spanish team is also made of Pedro Martínez, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista and Marcel Granollers, and captained by David Ferrer. Nadal admitted he doesn't know if he will even play, but his mind is focused on helping the team.

Given Nadal's current state, and Alcaraz still recovering from the cold that harmed him in ATP Finals last week, Roberto Bautista, who played in the group phase last September, is the most likely candidate.

In the press conference on Monday, Nadal admitted "I am not here to retire, but to help my team. This is my final week, but this is a team competition". He says he needs to be focused, but thousands of people in Málaga are only thinking on his goodbye, which hopefully will happen on the court. Some people have paid thousands of euros just to get in!

Spain has won it six times, the last time in 2019. Nadal won all of his matches that year, the final time he was nº1 in ATP.