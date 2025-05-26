Rafa Nadal gets emotional tribute at Roland Garros with a Big Four reunion

HQ

The first French Open without Rafa Nadal in 20 years nvertheless had Rafa Nadal as a protagonist. Roland Garros paid a big tribute to the Spaniard, who retired late last year without a proper sendoff. Nadal fans finally had what they were asking for: a reunion with his greatest adversaries and friends, similar to the one Roger Federer had in 2022, that famously showed the Swiss and the Spaniard crying.

Nadal's tribute in Roland Garros took place at the end of the first day of the competition on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where everyone stayed to welcome the 14-time champion, greeted by 15,000 fans, all wearing a red t-shirt (the colour of clay court) saying Merci Rafa. A video was shown showing his best moments in two decades of unparallaled dominance at the French Grand Slam.

Roger Federer (retired in 2022), Andy Murray (retired in 2024) and Novak Djokovic (still kicking and winning) joined him, a reunion of the Big Four, the tennis players that had defined a generation of tennis. "I experienced everything over these 20 years. I have had incredible rivals like Andy, Novak and of course Roger, and many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly nothing would be as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day."

It had been seven months have passed since Nadal's final tennis match (a defeat at Davis Cup), but the man himself and much of the crowd were still in tears. Nadal thanked all his fans, the team at Roland Garros including Gilles Moretton and Amelie Mauresmo, and specially his uncle and coach for many years, Toni Nadal.

Other guests in the crowd included Polish champion Iga Swiatek, a longtime fan of Rafa, as well as another icon in Spanish sports, basketball player Pau Gasol.

Nadal won his maiden Roland Garros in 2005. He went on to win it every year except for 2009, 2015, 2016, 2021, 2023 and 2024, more than anyone in history.