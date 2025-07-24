Rafa looks like every Borderlands badass rolled into one in new Borderlands 4 trailer

HQ

Rafa has received his gameplay overview trailer for Borderlands 4, showing the ex-Tediore soldier's incredible arsenal and finally making another character for the game besides Vex look cool.

He seems to work as the dream introduction to Borderlands 4 for fans of other FPS games, relying heavily on quick movements and shooting. He also has two arc-knives which can carve through groups of enemies, leaving body parts and gore all over the floor.

Peace-breaker cannons work like Axton's turret in Borderlands 2, giving you some extra firepower even if you've not got a teammate you can rely on. The Apophis Lance is a big cannon you bring out yourself that rips through groups while you keep fighting with your free hand.

Essentially, if you like guns and explosions, Rafa seems to be your guy. I for one need to stop listening to the recency bias in my head, as each new character reveal looks better than the last. At this rate, I'll end up playing whichever character gets their trailer right before launch.



Borderlands 4 launches on the 12th of September for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch 2 version launches on the 3rd of October.