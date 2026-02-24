Radical Entertainment goes under a rebrand, Simpsons: Hit & Run remake hopes are sparked again

Radical Entertainment, the developer that once brought us hits like The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Prototype, Scarface, Crash: Mind Over Mutant, and plenty of other nostalgic hits, is going under a rebrand. The developer is now called New Radical Games, leading everyone to make the same joke.

This rebrand has also led to a lot of hope and speculation about what it means for the storied developer. On its site, Radical lists its services as being able to team up with other studios, work fully on new games, port titles, and - most excitingly for fans of its classic games - remaster old titles.

"We specialise in remastering classic games by enhancing visuals, audio, and gameplay to revive beloved titles for modern hardware, appealing to both new players and long-time," reads New Radical's site. Fans are hoping there might be one dance left for The Simpsons: Hit & Run, whether that be in a remake/remaster or even a sequel.

Nostalgia is carrying a lot of the hope for The Simpsons: Hit & Run to return. There's not a lot of clues left by New Radical Games on their site, but considering all their old classics are up there, we can hold onto some hope of at least one of them getting new life.