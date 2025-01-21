Radeon's 9000 series GPUs will arrive in March

HQ

While there has been a lot of excitement from PC gamers around the upcoming RTX 50 series, those who enjoy playing for the red team haven't had much news to go on. AMD has kept its cards close to its chest, but now we know when the next gen of Radeon GPUs will be in our hands.

As confirmed by AMD's VP and GM of Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs David McAfee, the 9000 series of Radeon GPUs will be up for sale this March. McAfee says AMD has plans for a "wide assortment of cards" to be available globally.

We hope to hear more soon about the type of specs and prices we can expect to see on these cards, but depending on those, we could see Radeon put up somewhat of a fight against the dominant green team. Probably not, but you never know.

This has been a rather delayed launch for AMD's next generation of GPUs. Usually, it keeps to releasing a generation once every two years, but considering the 7000 series launched at the end of 2022, we've missed that window by quite a bit.

Are you waiting for the next generation of Radeon?