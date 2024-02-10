Radeon's 7000 series isn't as popular as AMD had hoped

HQ

AMD has recently claimed that it has seen a strong increase in sales of Radeon products, due to a demand for the 6000 and 7000 series of cards. However, a recent Steam hardware survey seems to point to these cards not being nearly as popular as expected.

Only one Radeon RX 7000 card makes an appearance in the survey, and it's the most expensive card in the line-up in the RTX 7900XTX. However, it's not all doom-and-gloom for AMD, as there are a few reasons why these cards might be succeeding elsewhere.

As PCGamer reports, AMD has more sales in other regions that might not be best represented by this survey. Also, Radeon GPUs have been used heavily in the handheld PCs that have been taking over the world as of late.

Still, AMD is probably hoping for more Radeon GPUs to end up in regular gaming PCs.

