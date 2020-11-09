Radeon RX 6000 supplies expected to last minutes

You're watching Advertisements

Despite hoping for the opposite, Asus Nordic confirmed on a Swedish forum that stock will be, well, rather limited.

When asked directly, David Hammer from Asus confirmed that supplies are not going to last for a long time, especially with the RX6800XT being in very short supply.

Asus has showcased a number of RDNA2-based cards, including custom water cooling on the ROG Strix LCm and a standard Strix with a triple fan design.

An AMD based TUF series of cards will also be available with a massive triple-slot cooling solution, as we know it from the Nvidia RTX3000 series.

This might also drive prices as we have seen with the RTX3000 series, and we hope that the supply will increase heavily before the year ends.