The Brazilian indie developer Reiza Studios continues to update and refine their already great racing game. We know that. Everyone knows it. But that this month they would be boasting three new (superb) free tracks and lots of wonderful physics improvements, we probably didn't really know about just over a month ago. Now, however, AMS2 V1.3.8.1 has been released and in this week's Racing Dreams video, we try the newly released Buenos Aires track in a Porsche 911 GTE.