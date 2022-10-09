Racing Dreams: We are back in Assetto Corsa

HQ

Back in Assetto Corsa! Swedish editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall is back in Kunos' old classic from 2013 and in today's Racing Dreams clip he drives an M3 GT3 on the Italian track Mugello and gets to experience artificial intelligence that feels sluggish and old, which makes him mad.

Gamereactor's 6DOF Full motion racing rig consists of an SR2 system from Swedish Simrig mounted on a Modus Ultimate from Swedish Rig Design and then placed on top of a Traction Plus Platform from Next Level Racing. This is powered by an HP Omen 45L with AMD Ryzen 9 and AMD 6950 XT Red Devil, and three LG CX 55" Oled TV's. The steering wheel base is a Fanatec DD2 with a Podium M4 GT steering wheel and Heusinkveld's Ultimate Plus pedals.

Racing Dreams is a series of video clips and articles where Petter Hegevall shares his passionate interest in simulator racing and you can see these videos every Tuesday and Friday here at Gamereactor.