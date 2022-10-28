Racing Dreams: Take a tour in our dedicated sim-racing room

HQ

It's that time of year, again, where Swedish editor-in-chief and simulatorr-acing-fanatic Petter Hegevall guides you through our 6DOF full motion racing rig here at Gamereactor in our dedicated sim-racing room. In this brand new video we get to see all the components that makes up the rig and talk about why we use the stuff we have chosen.

Gamereactor's 6DOF Full motion racing rig consists of an SR2 system from Swedish company Simrig mounted on an X1-Pro Cockpit from Simlab and then placed on top of a Traction Plus Platform from Next Level Racing. This is powered by an HP Omen 45L with AMD Ryzen 9 and AMD 6950 XT Red Devil, and we use three LG CX 55" Oled TV's. The steering wheel base is a Fanatec DD2 with a Podium M4 GT steering wheel and we are running the amazing Heusinkveld's Ultimate Plus pedals.