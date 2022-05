HQ

Time for another GRTV Racing Dreams-video and once again Swedish editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall is back in the 6DOF Full motion-racing rig and back in Dirt Rally 2.0 to conquer the stage Kontinjärvi in Finland, which is based on an real life-rally stage used in WRC-competition somewhat 15 years ago. We are quite a bit of the world record leader here but pushing hard and still being safe and calculated all the way through.