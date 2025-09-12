Racing Dreams: Crashing a Valkyrie AMR on the 2025 Nordschleife

HQ

Sure, the differences really aren't that big and for the Automobilista 2 studio to charge $10 for an upgraded 2025 version of the Nordschleife can be seen as pure greed, but the fact is that the license cost for the track itself today amounts to £100K (one-off cost) and considering how extremely well-made this version is, we here at Gamereactor believe that the 2025 Nürburgring Nordschleife is worth every penny in this fantastic game.

In the video below, I drive my new favourite car, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR, around the loop in a crowded online race and of course manage to crash the car in the corner just before the finish line.

