Dirt Rally 2.0

Racing Dreams: Aiming to break records in Dirt Rally 2.0

We're kicking off a Racing Dreams video series where we wear a helmet with an iPhone 13 Pro Max mounted on it to film in the racing rig.

HQ

Starting today we here at Gamereactor will offer a series of videos named Racing Dreams where Swedish editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall spends time in various racing simulators such as Assetto Corsa, Automobilista 2, Dirt Rally 2.0, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and more. Each video is filmed with a helmet-mounted iPhone 13 Pro Max which is then uploaded in its entirety with Petter talking through things about the game in question, about our racing rig and everything in between. In the first video (below), we attack the Rally USA stage "Beaver Creek" in Dirt Rally 2.0 in a Ford Fiesta R5 MKII and manage to beat the best Gamereactor stage time on "standard set-up" by one second. Can you beat our time?

HQ

Related texts

4
Dirt Rally 2.0Score

Dirt Rally 2.0
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Given that Codemasters had almost four years to build on the first game, we can't help but feel just a little bit disappointed."

0
The 10 best stages in Dirt Rally 2.0

The 10 best stages in Dirt Rally 2.0
ARTICLE. Written by Petter Hegevall

After investing almost 700 hours into Codemasters brilliant rally-simulator, our Swedish editor-in-chief is ready to tell you what his ten favourite stages are...



