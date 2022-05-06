Racing Dreams: Aiming to break records in Dirt Rally 2.0

HQ

Starting today we here at Gamereactor will offer a series of videos named Racing Dreams where Swedish editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall spends time in various racing simulators such as Assetto Corsa, Automobilista 2, Dirt Rally 2.0, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and more. Each video is filmed with a helmet-mounted iPhone 13 Pro Max which is then uploaded in its entirety with Petter talking through things about the game in question, about our racing rig and everything in between. In the first video (below), we attack the Rally USA stage "Beaver Creek" in Dirt Rally 2.0 in a Ford Fiesta R5 MKII and manage to beat the best Gamereactor stage time on "standard set-up" by one second. Can you beat our time?