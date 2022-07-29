Racing Dreams: A super quick Cadillac visits Spa

HQ

It's beautiful and insanely fast, the racing prototype Cadillac DPi-V.R built by Italian Dallara and in Automobilista 2 it's clearly one of the better cars in the game with tons of grip, insane amounts of torque and amazing brakes. In this week's Racing Dreams clip, Petter drives it around Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps in Gamereactor's racing rig.

Gamereactor's 6DOF Full motion racing rig consists of an SR2 system from Swedish Simrig mounted on a Modus Ultimate from Swedish Rig Design and then placed on top of a Traction Plus Platform from Next Level Racing. This is powered by an HP Omen 45L with AMD Ryzen 9 and AMD 6950 XT Red Redvil, and as triple-monitors we use three LG CX 55" Oled TV's. The steering wheel base is a Fanatec DD2 with a Podium M4 GT steering wheel and we use Heusinkveld's Ultimate Plus pedals with Sim3D rumble motors for pedal force feedback.