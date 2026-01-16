Racing Bulls shows off 2026 Formula 1 car that looks exactly as you would expect

HQ

If you were hoping that the reveal of the RB22 car by Red Bull would signify changes to how the 2026 Formula 1 cars look from a livery perspective, we have some disappointing news to share.

Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls, has shown off its 2026 model and it's mostly back to old tricks as it frankly looks the same as the 2025 model. Known as the VCARB 03, what we have here is a mostly white car with Red Bull's red and yellow colours giving it a bit of life, with the main change this time being teeny bits of metallic blue to reflect the new engine powering this car, as Red Bull and Racing Bulls have moved on from Honda and partnered back up with Ford for the foreseeable future.

Presented at the home of Ford in Detroit, Michigan in the early morning hours like the Red Bull car, the VCARB 03 will be driven by Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad, and Racing Bulls has shared a quick insight into the design philosophy of this livery, expressing the following.

"After becoming a fan favourite last season, the all-white look stays. This year it comes sharpened. Clean blue accents flow through the chassis, a subtle nod to our partnership with Ford and a design that feels faster, tighter and more purposeful. Same identity. New edge."

What do you think about the VCARB 03?

Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls