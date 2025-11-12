Racing Bulls apologises for video catching a staff member booing Lando Norris

HQ

Racing Bulls Formula 1 team has issued an apology after a video on social media caught one of their team members spurring people to boo the McLaren driver Lando Norris during the podium ceremony in last weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

On Wednesday morning, they posted "we're aware of the video from the weekend's podium. It doesn't reflect our team's values or the spirit of VCARB" (Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team). "The matter has been handled internally. We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track."

The video, spread online, showed a member of Racing Bulls doing the thumbs down gesture to the crowd, recording it with his phone and laughing. Another Racing Bulls member noticed and quickly pulled his hand down.

Lando Norris, who extended his lead in the Formula 1 standings last weekend over his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, has been getting booed by some fans since the Italian Grand Prix, when many people thought he was given a preference treatment from his own team over Piastri after an incident where the team asked them to swap places.