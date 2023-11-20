Rachel Zegler: My Snow White is a strong leader

HQ

Disney's upcoming live-action version of the classic tale of Snow White has been mired in controversy, not least when it comes to the cast and whether or not it would involve actual short people. It's been a hot potato that no one seems to have really wanted to address and which ultimately led to the revelation a few weeks ago that all of the dancing, singing dwarves will be CGI creations.

Rachel Zegler, who famously plays the lead role of Snow White, has also been involved in some intrigue related to the production. Some comments and statements from the actress have raised the eyebrows of fans and she has been clear that her version of the character will be different from the now outdated Snow White in the original film. Something she elaborated on and explained in more penetrating detail during an interview with Collider.

Zegler describes her Snow White as a strong leader, someone who speaks as if she has experience far beyond her age. During the interview, Rachel Zegler said:

"Then something that kind of emerged was this leader within her that I was so happy that the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it's born out of her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the course of the film and throughout the people that love her in the film and show their love for her. Marc Webb and I kind of called it her third eye opening."

"There's a couple of scenes in there where she's speaking like someone who's been alive for much longer than she has, and that's something that I relate to, something that I've been told all my life. So, getting to bring that to a character that I love so deeply and that I've spent so much time with now, it's a really amazing thing as an actor and as a performer, and I can't wait for people to get to see it."

As we previously reported, Snow White, which was originally scheduled to premiere in May next year, has been delayed and the new premiere date is now 21 March 2025. We obviously hope that all the extra time will benefit the movie and result in something nice.

Do you think it makes sense for Zegler to "reinvent" the role and do something different to the classic character?