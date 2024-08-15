Rachel "Raygun" Gunn is being accused of rigging Olympic breakdance qualification

HQ

The Paris Olympics gave us some excellent memories. Be it the Turkish shooter or incredible world records being set, but perhaps the biggest controversy of the lot revolves around the recently added breakdance event and Australia's candidate Dr. Rachel "Raygun" Gunn.

The Olympian took the stage and presented a performance that many treated as absolutely ridiculous and not at all on the level of the other competitors with clear skill and talent for the activity. It seems that there could also be something more to how Raygun landed Australia's spot in the Olympics for the event, as now a Change.org petition has started doing the rounds with folk claiming that Raygun rigged the qualifiers and that she needs to be held accountable for her actions.

The petition states: "Rachel Gunn, who set up her own governing body for breakdancing, has manipulated the selection process to her own advantage. Despite the clear talent and qualification of other outstanding female breakdancers like G Clef and Holy Molly, they were unfairly overlooked. The NT Youlong Boys, a group of incredibly talented and underprivileged youth from the Northern Territory, were denied crucial funding by Dr. Gunn to attend the qualifiers—a decision that directly impacted their chance to showcase their skills on a national stage.

"Disturbingly, Dr. Gunn went on to win her own qualifier, defeating other phenomenal breakdancers, raising serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the process. If Dr. Gunn's husband is indeed the Australian coach and part of the selection panel, this represents a blatant conflict of interest that cannot go unchecked."

This is an ad:

So far, the petition, following being started on August 12, has already amassed over 50,000 signatures, with people wanting Raygun to have to make a public apology for "misleading the Australian public and attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes." There is also hope for a full investigation into Raygun's business dealings as her "lack of ethics and morals raises serious concerns about her fitness to teach and hold any position of authority in the sport, or university."

So far, the petition hasn't been picked up on by Australian government representatives.

This is an ad: