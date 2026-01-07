Rachel McAdams' worst workplace nightmare comes true in Sam Raimi's Send Help

How do you think you'd fare trapped alone on a desert island with your rude boss that just signalled an intent to fire you? Sounds like a living nightmare, right? Well, this is what Rachel McAdams has to struggle through in the upcoming Sam Raimi flick Send Help.

Starring alongside Dylan O'Brien, McAdams finds herself employing her best survival techniques in an effort to ensure that both her and her boss manage to survive long enough on this small desert island so that they can be rescued. However, it's never easy, and environmental challenges and wildlife continue to pose a threat, all while the desire to throttle her rude boss grows deeper and deeper.

The plot is explained as follows: "In Send Help, two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it's an unsettling, darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive."

Send Help is directed and produced by Raimi, based on a screenplay written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, and has music created by Danny Elfman. It will be opening in cinemas around the world from January 30, and you can see the latest trailer below.