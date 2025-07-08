Rachel Brosnahan hopes she'll get to play Lois Lane for years to come

HQ

Friday marks the official premiere of Superman, where we will be introduced to James Gunn's more human superhero, staying true to the comic books. We will soon be able to tell you how good it is in our own review, but if it is successful, the plan is, of course, for David Corenswet's incarnation of Superman to become a permanent part of the new DC movie universe.

Another character we'll likely see more of is Lois Lane. Here, she's played by Rachel Brosnahan, who seems very excited to reprise the role again. In an interview with ComicBook.com, she explains:

"I'd be so lucky. I mean, we're early, so talk to me in a couple of years. This industry is so feast or famine. I would feel so lucky to have something, and certainly something as iconic as this, to return to while hopefully I have the opportunity to go out and do other things and live in different universes and come back to this."

Brosnahan has previously appeared in several seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, so she knows what it's like to work with the same role for a long time, and she continues:

"After having worked on a show, I never thought I'd want to be a part of something for five or six years. That felt like a lifetime to me at 26 when we started working on that. And time flies, and you build these families that you sometimes spend more time with than you do with your own. And how lucky to get to go to summer camp every year."

Whether we will see Brosnahan's interpretation of Lois Lane again depends largely on how popular Superman becomes and how the DC film universe fares. However, her optimism about the character leads us to believe that she has enjoyed the role and the filming, which bodes well.