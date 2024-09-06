Raceroom's graphics have been updated and DTM cars have been rolled out

HQ

Swedish-developed racing simulator Raceroom Racing Experience has been around for 11 years now, attracting new players all the time who, despite the outdated graphics, get hooked on the absolutely brilliant car physics and genre-dominant, amazing soundscape.

As of yesterday, even the aged graphics have been updated with better lighting, shadows, skyboxes, more optimised performance and more natural colours, plus former Simbin has also rolled out a DLC pack containing the most amazing DTM cars of the 90s. Everything is now out there for you to download.

"Graphics Update: More Realism, Better Performance!

Motorsport in RaceRoom is about to get even more realistic. Get ready for a visual revolution! With enhanced rendering and smoother gameplay, your racing experience will be more intense and lifelike than ever. Our developers have focused on eliminating anything that could distract or disrupt your immersion. One of the new features are the Cloud Coverage options: from clear skies to scattered clouds to fully overcast conditions, the sky will add variety to your races. We've also made significant improvements in detail, such as more realistic shadows and light reflections. Paint finishes and colors, including chrome, metallic, and matte surfaces, are now displayed with even greater precision.

DTM Anniversary: New Content for True Fans!

To celebrate the DTM's 40th anniversary, we've prepared something special. Along with the existing Mercedes lineup, you can now relive the "old DTM" with the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti and the Opel Calibra V6. The matching tracks: Hockenheim Classic, Avus, and Diepholz complete the journey back in time."