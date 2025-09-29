Raceroom will soon get three more iconic BTCC-cars

HQ

The Swedish racing simulator Raceroom is now a bit old, but despite its age and many miles on the clock, developers KW Studios managed to breathe new life into the game earlier this year by adding the Super Tourers car class, focusing primarily on the most iconic BTCC cars of the late 90s. Here at Gamereactor, we've had a lot of fun with the BMW M3 and Richard Rydell's iconic Volvo S40, and now KW has announced that they intend to add the last three cars from this BTCC era, which are currently missing. Of course, this is because they currently lack the valid licenses for the three cars that are missing, but they have announced that they are working hard to secure them.

KW Studios:

"We know which cars the community is asking for. We are missing three cars. The Peugeot, Nissan Primera and the Ford Mondeo. We have to work on the licenses, or at least, a solution around the licenses. I won't say for now exactly which cars we are working on, but more Super Tourers will arrive in RaceRoom."