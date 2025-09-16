Raceroom to be expanded with three Hypercars next week

HQ

Swedish developers KW Studios announced today that the first batch of Hypercars will be released in the racing simulator Raceroom on the 24th of this month. In this first phase, KW announces that they are releasing three cars from the LMP class and they are the Porsche 963, BMW M Hybrid V8 and the smoky green Lamborghini SC63. This of course comes shortly after Raceroom was gilded with the 1996 Super Touring cars from the BTCC, which stands as perhaps the most erotic DLC package for any hardcore simulator on the market.