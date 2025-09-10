Raceroom is soon expanding with Alan Menu's iconic Renault Laguna

HQ

The Super Tourer addition to the Swedish racing simulator Raceroom that was rolled out earlier this year been the single best DLC for any active simulator in several years. Wonderful content that has extended the lifespan of the already old Raceroom by several years.

Now KW Studios also announces that more is coming in the form of Alan Menu's iconic, wonderful Renault Laguna Super Touring, which was built by Renault's F1 team and ruled the BTCC for a couple of years there, in the late 90s. The lightning-fast, French sedan was, among other things, the cover star of Codemasters' fantastic PlayStation title Toca 2 and stands together with the Volvo S40 and Audi A4 as the most iconic touring car model of all-time.

When it will come to Raceroom we don't know exactly, but expect it to happen this autumn.