Race as your favourite Disney and Pixar characters in Disney Speedstorm, launching 2022

Gameloft has announced that sometime later this year, it will be releasing the free-to-play kart racing game, Disney Speedstorm, a title which will allow players to take their favourite Disney and Pixar characters to zoom through a variety of tracks based on the entertainment company's beloved IPs.

Developed by Gameloft Barcelona, this game will be free-to-play and will be debuting on PC and consoles when it launches in 2022. While we don't have an exact release date yet, we do have an announcement trailer that shows some gameplay and the sorts of tracks and characters we'll be able to find in-game.

While you can watch the trailer for yourself below, we're told in a press release that the game will include Captain Jack Sparrow, Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Sulley, the Beast, and more, with tracks based in locations such as the Pirates of the Caribbean docks, the Great Wall of China from Mulan, and even the Scare Floor from Monsters Inc.

Disney Speedstorm will feature solo play, as well as local and online multiplayer, and will support cross-platform gameplay. And as we mentioned above, it will be free-to-play as well, and will feature various post-launch support, such as new tracks and playable characters, with more information about this set to be revealed closer to launch.

Take a look at a few images of the game below to get another gist of what will be in store come release.