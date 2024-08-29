Race against the machine in DEATHSPRINT 66

DEATHSPRINT 66, the lethal upcoming racing game from Secret Mode and Sumo Newcastle, will be releasing with a full slate of PvE content called episodes.

Either solo of vs AI opponents, players will take part in 3-5 stage tournaments with fresh mechanical twists and win rewards if they can avoid the deadly obstacles in their path and place well.

In total there are nine episodes, with challenge modifiers ranging from time top-ups mid race to offence-only tributes with enhanced traps. If that sounds like fun then lock in and get ready to become a clone jockey.

DEATHSPRINT 66 releases on September 12 for PC, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.