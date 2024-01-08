Back in the 1990s, we were almost overwhelmed by brilliant 3D platform games, but this genre is sadly dying out. It's a shame, which is why it's nice that someone is keeping the memories alive by making games like this as a tribute to the old games. Raccoo Venture is such a game and it brings back memories of Pandemonium.

The game is structured in the traditional way for a title of this type; you progress through a series of mostly linear paths, jumping on platforms, solving simple puzzles, activating buttons, throwing fruits and bombs and defeating different types of enemies.

As is very common in this type of game, there are plenty of hidden items to find. Here, however, they are often hidden so well out of the way that you can easily complete a level without finding any of them. This is a bit unfortunate, because unusually, it's these hidden items that are used to unlock new levels.

Such hidden items shouldn't be so essential and should instead be things you want to hunt for and not be forced to hunt for. As a result, you end up replaying a lot of already completed levels while meticulously searching the map to collect enough hidden items to be able to move on. It's not particularly entertaining.

There are also a few other places where you wonder about the game design. Another example is that you are not equipped with a specific number of lives, but instead you lose 50 coins every time you die. However, these coins are in abundance around, so you're never really in danger of running out of them, which makes you wonder why it's done this way and why you don't just have a specific number of lives, as was typical of this type of game in the 90s.

The graphics in Raccoo Venture are simple but beautiful and quite colourful, and they work as they should. Due to the fixed camera, it can sometimes be a little difficult to judge distances and see where to land on the different platforms, but it's not a major problem. The soundtrack is fine, with a suitable score and good sound effects.

I'm a bit torn about Raccoo Venture, as it's a fine take on a classic 90s platformer, with nice variety and a few good ideas here and there, but there are also some slightly odd design choices made all around that make the game unnecessarily difficult to understand and at times downright frustrating.

I would have loved to have enjoyed my time with Raccoo Venture more than I did, because we need good old platform games like we saw in the 1990s, but Raccoo Venture never quite gets there. That said, Raccoo Venture could be for you if you're a big fan of classic 90s platformers and with a price tag of just over £12, you can't go wrong.