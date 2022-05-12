Rabbids Adventure Party leaves China to conquer the world

HQ

Ubisoft wants to put Nintendo's plumber and their crazy rabbits together again in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, a title that should come out before the end of the year. But that doesn't mean they aren't going to bring more Rabbids to the hybrid before, because, in their last financial report, the company has set the release of another Rabbids game for consoles and Stadia round the corner.

It appears in documents as Rabbids: Party of Legends. However, this name seems to be the localization of Rabbids: Adventure Party, a title based on the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West (also origin of Goku) which had been only launched in China until now.

Although there's no release date given, we have its release window and platforms confirmed. This Rabbids: Party of Legends will be released before the end of June for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia, full of mini-games in an Asian atmosphere with the wacky touch of Ubisoft crazy rabbits.

Via NintendoLife