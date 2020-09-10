R6 Siege's Operation Shadow Legacy is live right now

You're watching Advertisements

No, it wasn't a new Splinter Cell game and yes, I'm still bitter about that (don't get me wrong, I wasn't expecting one, just hoping... always hoping), however, tonight, during Ubisoft Forward, we did catch sight of Sam Fisher, the star of Ubi's stealth-action series and the newest addition to Rainbow Six: Siege.

Ol' Sam (callsign Zero here) starred in the launch trailer for Operation Shadow Legacy, the latest major update for the online shooter, which landed earlier today ahead of tonight's showing. You can check out the launch trailer above.

Finally, during the R6 segment, game director Leroy Athanassoff committed to the next-gen upgrade for Siege landing later this year, with 4K and 120fps due to be implemented before the end of 2020, and as part of a free update for players upgrading consoles (only within their own console family, however).

"We're in this for the long run," Athanassoff said in closing, adding that they have "plans for years to come."

For more on Operation Shadow Legacy, check out the trailer below.